Niti Taylor’s BEFITTING REPLY to a rude Sidharth Shukla fan

The show is loved by millions of people including the who's who of the industry. Celebrities like Shilpa Shinde, Gauhar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Sambhavna Seth along with others are ardent followers of the show, who also put across their opinions on the social media platforms.



MTV Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fame Niti Taylor is also an ardent follower of the show.



Her tweets in the past indicated that she is supporting Asim Riaz in the show. In Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Salman Khan reprimanded Asim, Niti took to social media and tweeted that she believe that Bigg Boss 13 is a biased show.



Well, looks like Niti supporting Asim have made Sidharth Shukla fans upset. Recently a Sidharth Shukla fan posted a mean comment to her and she gave it back to the person in style.



Have a look at the conversation:

Well, that’s how you give a befitting reply to the haters.



Way to go Niti!



