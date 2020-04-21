News

Niti Taylor’s HEARTFELT BIRTHDAY WISH for bestie Chandani Bhagwanani

In order to make her bestie's birthday special, Niti Taylor posted a long heartfelt message for Chandani on social media

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
21 Apr 2020 01:40 PM

MUMBAI: Chandani Bhagwanani is one of the many celebrities who is celebrating quarantine birthdays given the national lockdown in the wake of COVID 2019. And in order to make her bestie's birthday  special, Niti Taylor posted a long heartfelt message for Chandani on social media. Chandani was the only industry friend who attended Niti’s engagement last year and like a perfect bridesmaid, she took all the responsibilities of making Niti’s day more special by constantly being by her side. Chandani also gave an impromptu performance amidst Niti’s mehndi ceremony before the engagement.

Niti posted the performance video along with a few candid snaps and wrote: Happy Birthday meriiiiii Melbourne wali ( jhalli Anjali )  @chandnibhagwanani I wish you all the happiness, success and love in the world Always be this happy and crazy. And never ever be sad. You’re the best anyone can have, and the ones who don’t have you are the ones missing out on life. I’m blessed to have you in my life. You are my Entertainment, And I got your back. Keep shinning keep being crazy I love you!  miss you.

Have a look at the videos and pictures that Niti posted:

Needless to say, Niti and Chandani are BFF goals.

