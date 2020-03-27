News

Niti Taylor shares interesting deets about her relationship with Parikshit Bawa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 07:08 PM

MUMBAI: Niti Taylor surprised everyone when she announced her engagement to Parikshit Bawa. Posting a lovely picture of the then, she penned a long post on her Instagram account, confirming her engagement with Parikshit. Theactress further confirmed that she was in no hurry to tie the knot.

With Indians observing a 21-day lockdown period now, Niti took to Instagram to share a few details about her love life. 

She played an online game where the person is asked whether certain things happen in their relationship. They have to raise their hand if it is true. For who starts the argument first, Niti has the girl emoji with hand raised, while for who says sorry, a man’s emoji was used.

Have a look below for her answers to all the questions.

Credits: Spotboye

Tags Niti Taylor Parikshit Bawa engagement Lovely Picture Instagram Coronavirus outbreak Relationhip TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here