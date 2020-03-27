Niti Taylor shares interesting deets about her relationship with Parikshit Bawa

MUMBAI: Niti Taylor surprised everyone when she announced her engagement to Parikshit Bawa. Posting a lovely picture of the then, she penned a long post on her Instagram account, confirming her engagement with Parikshit. Theactress further confirmed that she was in no hurry to tie the knot.

With Indians observing a 21-day lockdown period now, Niti took to Instagram to share a few details about her love life.

She played an online game where the person is asked whether certain things happen in their relationship. They have to raise their hand if it is true. For who starts the argument first, Niti has the girl emoji with hand raised, while for who says sorry, a man’s emoji was used.

Have a look below for her answers to all the questions.

