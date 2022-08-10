Niti Taylor shares a sneak peek of her look into her new role as Prachi Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Nakuul Mehta reacts

MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. The show has taken a leap and Niti Taylor will be seen as Prachi Kapoor, who is Ram and Priya’s daughter.

Also Read- Niti Taylor reveals she had a hole in her heart as a child, says, “There are many things that I was not allowed to do”

While Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have quit the show, Niti and Randeep Rai will be now playing the lead in the show. Niti shared a glimpse of her ‘New Beginnings’ on the show and shared pictures of her first look with her fans from the sets of the show.

Sharing pictures Niti wrote a heartwarming note that read, “To new beginnings #gratitute #blessed #balh2”. Nakuul Mehta, showed his support to the actress and commented, “bestest… carry the legacy forward.”



Niti’s fans are overjoyed at her new journey and have said that they are happy and excited for her new role. Niti was most recently seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and in Kesi Yeh Yaariaan 4.



