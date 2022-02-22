Niti Taylor SPILLS BEANS on fulfilling duties of a FAUJI wife and resuming acting co-starring Parth Samthaan and Pratik Sehajpal!

MUMBAI: Niti Taylor is one of the most popular television actresses.

She rose to fame with her performance in the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She was last seen playing the lead role in Star Plus’ popular show Ishqbaaaz. The actress rose to fame with her performance as Nandini in KYY, and her pair with Parth Samthaan was loved by fans, who still miss watching them together on the screen.

After marrying her childhood sweetheart, and now Army officer, in 2020, Niti Taylor is back to work after two years. The actress has resumed with music videos with Pratik Sehajpal and Parth Samthaan.

Having taken two years off, Niti is now confident of getting back on sets.

Since her marriage Niti has been playing her part of being a fauji wife, dutifully.

“I attend Welfare Center and do my regimental duties, and everything required of me. My husband is a blessing in my life and strongly supports my every decision. He nudges me to go to Mumbai and start working. He doesn’t know anything about the industry and asks cute questions like you have to shoot for 12 hours etc. My in-laws are more supportive and excited about my work than my own parents.” Niti, who got married amid four people only including her parents and in-laws due to the COVID protocol, is still waiting to host a lavish wedding function.

“Though small, ours was a beautiful Gurudwara wedding. We thought karni toh hai hi shaadi, toh abhi kar lete hain. But, since Parikshit’s sisters and my family are abroad and haven’t been able to travel yet because of restrictions, even after two years we are waiting for a proper shaadi function,” she added.

CREDIT: TOI