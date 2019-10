MUMBAI: Niti Taylor sparked magic on television with her show Kaisi Yeh Yaarian opposite Parth Samthaan. The two rose to immense fame and popularity there on.



She was last seen in Ishqbaaaz on Star Plus post the leap opposite Nakuul Mehta playing the character of Mannat.



In a particular social interaction, when her fans asked her which character is her favourite, she mentioned that it is her character of Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yaarian that she is closest to.



Take a look.





Do you miss watching Nandini and Kaisi Yeh Yaarian on television? Drop your views in the comments below!