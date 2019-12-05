Niti Taylor's date night with beau Pariskshit Bawa is all kinds of romantic

MUMBAI: Niti Taylor is one of the most popular TV actresses of the small screen. She has a huge fan following and has won hearts with her bubbly nature and acting prowess.

Niti's fans already know that she is engaged to her long-time beau Parikshit Bawa and is currently enjoying every bit of her courtship period. The actress had given several glimpses of her engagement ceremony, leaving her fans awestruck.

And now, she has shared a few Instagram stories where she was seen spending quality time with Parikshit. She went on a romantic dinner date with her beau and had a ball.

Take a look at Niti's post.

Recently, there were news that the actress is all set to take her relationship to the next level by getting married. There are reports about Niti walking down the aisle in February 2020. This news has left her fans all excited.

When the actress was quizzed about the big news, Niti said, 'Wait for February to know whether it’s true or not.'

Well, Niti has kept mum about her wedding news but we are super excited about it. She is definitely going to be one of the most beautiful brides of the small screen.

On the work front, Niti has been a part of several popular shows like Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Gulaal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Ishqbaaaz, among others.