Nitin Mishra to enter Colors’ Bepanah Pyaar

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
14 Nov 2019 09:32 PM

MUMBAI: Model, actor, and businessman Nitin Mishra, who is one of the organizers of Box Cricket League and has acted in TV shows like Sanjivani and Savdhaan India, has bagged Colors’ Bepanah Pyaar.

According to our sources, Nitin has been roped in to play a cameo. He will be seen playing the role of an interior designer.

Nitin confirmed the news and shared, 'Yes, I have joined the cast of Bepanah Pyaar and am looking forward to my shoots.”

Bepanah Pyaar is produced by Balaji Telefilms and features Pearl V Puri and Ishita Dutta in the lead roles.

We wish the actor good luck! 

