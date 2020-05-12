Nitish Bharadwaj aka Krishna comforts Arjun Firoz aka Arjuna in this throwback video from Mahabharat

MUMBAI: After the lockdown was imposed, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced a special re-run of some iconic shows of the 90s. Among a few others, Ramanand Sagar’s show Ramayan and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat came back on TV. As fans have been revisiting fond memories of the mythological shows, a throwback video has been shared from the sets.

Taking to Twitter, one fan tweeted, 'Emotions were on peak after last episode of #Mahabharat Everyone was in tears Amazing'. The video from the last day of shoot sees the entire cast and crew of Mahabharat gathered in a room. Most of the cast and crew are spotted getting emotional as they filmed for the last time together creating something epic.

(Also read: When Divyanka Tripathi confessed RESORTING to SUPERSTITIONS to SAVE her past relationship with Sharad Malhotra)

Nitish Bharadwaj, who played the role of Shri Krishna, on the show is seen comforting an emotional Arjun Firoz, who played Arjuna’s character. Apart from Nitish Bharadwaj, actress Roopa Ganguly who played Draupadi, is also spotted consoling Arjun by wiping his tears off and giving him a warm embrace.

Have a look.

Emotions were on peak after last episode of #Mahabharat



Everyone was in tears.



Amazing pic.twitter.com/jnHj0ffsgb — Hitakshi Buch (@BuchHitakshi) May 10, 2020

Emotions were on peak after last episode of #Mahabharat



Everyone was in tears.



Amazing pic.twitter.com/jnHj0ffsgb — Hitakshi Buch (@BuchHitakshi) May 10, 2020

Emotions were on peak after last episode of #Mahabharat



Everyone was in tears.



Amazing pic.twitter.com/jnHj0ffsgb — Hitakshi Buch (@BuchHitakshi) May 10, 2020

Emotions were on peak after last episode of #Mahabharat



Everyone was in tears.



Amazing pic.twitter.com/jnHj0ffsgb — Hitakshi Buch (@BuchHitakshi) May 10, 2020

Emotions were on peak after last episode of #Mahabharat



Everyone was in tears.



Amazing pic.twitter.com/jnHj0ffsgb — Hitakshi Buch (@BuchHitakshi) May 10, 2020

(Also read: Shakti actor and MTV Roadies contestant Simba Nagpal REVEALED that he wasn't aware of his FATHER's DEMISE for around 3 years)

Credits: SpotboyE