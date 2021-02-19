From Niya being the poster child to Sargam having the special connection with Sadhesat, I have evoked my versatility, says Anjali Tatrari

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is all set to roll out its new light-hearted sitcom, Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii which is for sure going to be nothing less than a daily dose of laughter for the viewers.

Anjali Tatrari who is a known face in the television industry will be seen essaying the role of Sargam.

She has a special connection with the number sadhe sat and her life always revolves around this number, so much so that she falls in love with Aparshakti and gets married in a crazy house where she is the only woman among the men of "Sadhesaat".

ALSO READ - HIGH VOLTAGE DRAMA to unfold in Kaatelal & Sons

Every man in the house is idiosyncratic and is good at turning even the mundane family routine into hilarious circumstances, which will leave the audience in splits.

On playing the role of Sargam, Anjali shares," My character Sargam is completely different from my previous role of Nia in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan where I received a lot of appreciation and love from the audience for being the ideal daughter. It is very difficult and challenging for me to get into the image of Sargam."

Adding to this, she said, " I consider myself very fortunate to get the chance to show my versatility and I am very sure, that Sargam will receive the same amount of love and affection from viewers just like the way they loved Nia. Also, the way Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has garnered immense popularity, the audience will have a wonderful time watching Sargam Ke Sadhesatii on their screens. Stay tuned!"

Watch Sargam Ki Sadhesatii from 22nd February 2021 at 8:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

ALSO READ - Check out the 5 most impactful roles of Rupali Ganguly