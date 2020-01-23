Niya comforts Amber : Mere Dad Ki Dulhan 22nd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Keerthi ask Amber about his lonely life he tells he has daughter. Guneet tellsAnurag that she wants to explore more things about him.he says reply whenever she feels like Keerthi tries to hold Amber’s hand while talking but he scream . They argues with each other. She asks him to apologize to her for his behavior. Guneet sees that and tries to go towards Amber. Anurag stops her and Guneet explains him that Amber is her house owner and he is here for his date. Amber says he will not apologize to Keerthi. Keerthi taunts him and goes from there.

On the other side, Niya asks what Randeep wants to say to her? He tries to say something but Kabir comes there. Seeing Kabir, Randeep goes from there after bidding to Niya. Kabir says he forgot his key here so came to collect that. Niya says there is nothing like Kabir thinks. He says if nothing is there then why she is hiding from him. Then she explains him how she met Randeep at US and everything. Kabir says they are best friends and they won’t lie to each other. Niya agrees with him. Kabir reaches his car and cries.

Anurag says he will drop Guneet. But Guneet denies his offer and says she will manage. Guneet sees Amber and stands beside him silently. She asks him to give lift in his car. Amber and Guneet recalls their date moments and reaches home. Guneet notices how Amber is silent. Niya gives Guneet’s mobile to her. Guneet says Amber is outside. Niya goes outside and sees Amber. He says he can’t meet any new person and can’t make any relationship with them. He says now a days he shouts lot and cries lot. He says he is not understanding what is happening with him. Niya says because he is her mother and father both that’s why. She says everything is new to him that’s why he is struggling. She says she forgot to guide him and asks apologize for that. He cheers her and says he will search guy for her. Niya says she is not ready for marriage now and says she have to do something in her carrier then will think about marriage. Niya asks about his date teasingly. He too explains everything. Guneet’s mother asks about Guneet’s date. But Guneet is busy in searching her mobile’s charger. Guneet says she will marry only when she finds love. Guneet’s mother gets upset with Guneet and Guneet assures her and says she will meet Anurag again soon. Amber was waiting for Guneet’s reply.