Niyati Fatnani can’t keep calm with her new show ‘DEAR ISHQ’ to be launched soon; check out her excitement about the same

Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update! The show seems to be about an author and an official from a publishing house and the story talks about a trope of two people who are not fond of each other!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 19:11
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Dear Ishq. The new show is soon to start streaming on Disney Plus Hostar and there is a great buzz around the supposed plot of the show and the talented cast that includes Niyati Fatnani and Sehban Azim in lead roles. It will be very interesting to see how their story unfolds!

Also read: Exclusive! Megha Aggarwal roped in for Beyond Dream’s Dear Ishq starring Sehbaan Azim and Niyati fatnani

Now, we bring to you a story close to Dear Ishq!

Niyati Fatnani has recently shared a BTS post from the sets of the show and seems like the actress can’t contain her excitement over the same that it will soon be launched in a couple of days!

The show seems to be about an author and an official from a publishing house and the story talks about a trope of two people who are not fond of each other but will soon get together as the romance burgeons!

Also read: Niyati Fatnani finally meets This actress on the sets of Kathaa Ankahee, find out who

