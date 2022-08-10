Niyati Fatnani can’t keep calm with her new show ‘DEAR ISHQ’ to be launched soon; check out her excitement about the same

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Dear Ishq. The new show is soon to start streaming on Disney Plus Hostar and there is a great buzz around the supposed plot of the show and the talented cast that includes Niyati Fatnani and Sehban Azim in lead roles. It will be very interesting to see how their story unfolds!

Also read: Exclusive! Megha Aggarwal roped in for Beyond Dream’s Dear Ishq starring Sehbaan Azim and Niyati fatnani

We know that our audience awaits each episode of their favorite show diligently and want to capture the essence of the plot.

However, we think that our readers will also love to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows as well and gather little tidbits around their favorite stars!

Now, we bring to you a story close to Dear Ishq!

Niyati Fatnani has recently shared a BTS post from the sets of the show and seems like the actress can’t contain her excitement over the same that it will soon be launched in a couple of days!

Check out!

So, do you too share the excitement of the actress for the new venture?

Do let us know in the comments below!

The show seems to be about an author and an official from a publishing house and the story talks about a trope of two people who are not fond of each other but will soon get together as the romance burgeons!

Also read: Niyati Fatnani finally meets This actress on the sets of Kathaa Ankahee, find out who

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such Behind the Scenes updates!