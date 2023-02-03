No BARC Ratings, and TRP charts made available to the public this week, amidst the TRIA VS AIDCF controversy?

MUMBAI :Television has always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

What shows work and what doesn't are defined by a certain TRP rating, a good TRP rating can help the show stay on for many years, it determines how many people tuned in to watch the show.

The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Viewers, makers, actors basically everyone involved in the making and consumption of the shows waits for every week’s BARC reports but unfortunately there will be no BARC ratings made available to the public this week because of the case going on between TRAI and AIDCF, the networks were on strike because of which no authentic report could be generated as per reports.

But last week, Bigg Boss Grand Finale broke the records and took over the number one spot, while Anupama, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein retained their ratings. New shows like Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, and Juonooniyat make their entry into the top 20.

The Kapil Sharma Show drops down to the position of 23, Naagin 6 maintains its spot, and shows like Teri Meri Dooriyaan shows potential.

What are your thoughts about No BARC ratings this week? Tell us your thoughts

