No BARC Ratings, and TRP charts made available to the public this week, amidst the TRIA VS AIDCF controversy?

The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 20:00
No BARC Ratings, and TRP charts made available to the public this week, amidst the TRIA VS AIDCF controversy?

MUMBAI :Television has always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years. 

What shows work and what doesn't are defined by a certain TRP rating, a good TRP rating can help the show stay on for many years, it determines how many people tuned in to watch the show.

The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

ALSO READ:  BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss 16 semi–finale episode enters top 5 shows; The Kapil Sharma Show sees a huge jump in TRPs and enters top 20 shows, Parineetii sees a huge drop; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, YRKKH, and Bigg Boss 16

Viewers, makers, actors basically everyone involved in the making and consumption of the shows waits for every week’s BARC reports but unfortunately there will be no BARC ratings made available to the public this week because of the case going on between TRAI and AIDCF, the networks were on strike because of which no authentic report could be generated as per reports.

But last week, Bigg Boss Grand Finale broke the records and took over the number one spot, while Anupama, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein retained their ratings. New shows like Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, and Juonooniyat make their entry into the top 20.

The Kapil Sharma Show drops down to the position of 23, Naagin 6 maintains its spot, and shows like Teri Meri Dooriyaan shows potential. 

What are your thoughts about No BARC ratings this week? Tell us your thoughts 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss Grand Finale breaks Records, Anupamaa, GHKKPM retains their ratings, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and Junooniyat make an entry in the top 20, and The Kapil Sharma Show Drops out of the Top 20, Check out the full details of the ratings her

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Lakshmi Sasural Simar Ka 2 Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 BARC trp rating Teri Meri Doriyaann
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 20:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Mohit Singh and Zuber Shaikh roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s comedy web show Pop Kaun
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from...
Audience Perspective! Here’s why the audience is not impressed with Bhavani in the current track
MUMBAI :The Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The...
Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack, FIR against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI :It happens a lot of times that due to work or any other reason we miss out on important news and updates that...
No BARC Ratings, and TRP charts made available to the public this week, amidst the TRIA VS AIDCF controversy?
MUMBAI :Television has always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara will worry that Abhimanyu will know Abhir’s medical history thus knowing his real identity
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Gauri Khan
Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack, FIR against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
bhavani
Audience Perspective! Here’s why the audience is not impressed with Bhavani in the current track
Paras Kalnawat
Anupamaa’s Paras Kalnawat goes to Shirdi with family, check out the pics
Himanshi Parashar
Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Himanshi Parashar misses this special person’s presence in her life, check it out
Manasvi
Manasvi Vashisht and Zeeshan Khan to join cast of Kundali Bhagya post leap?
Netizens are disappointed with Masterchef India, the Twitterati continues its bashing of Contestant Aruna over Judges' bias!
Netizens are disappointed with Masterchef India, the Twitterati continues its bashing of Contestant Aruna over Judges' bias!
Mayuri Deshmukh
Mayuri Deshmukh aka Imlie’s Malini Congratulates Bigg Boss 16 contestant and friend Sumbul Touqeer Khan, what’s the Occasion?