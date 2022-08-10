No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena

On International Day of Happiness (March 20), 'Ballika Vadhu' actress Avika Gor, who is making her Bollywood debut with '1920: Horrors of the Heart', spoke about what makes her happy and how she stays positive and motivated in life.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 19:07
Being happy is way more important

MUMBAI :On International Day of Happiness (March 20), 'Ballika Vadhu' actress Avika Gor, who is making her Bollywood debut with '1920: Horrors of the Heart', spoke about what makes her happy and how she stays positive and motivated in life.

She said: "My greatest strength is to forget the negative things people say and forgive them. It's not easy to do that. I've seen a lot of people forgiving, but not forgetting. And that kind of ruins the day as that's why they feel sad about a lot of things, and hold a lot of grudges towards people for a long time. I don't think I'm capable of doing that. So there's a lot of space in my heart for all the positives. And, I have zero regrets, zero negative emotions about anybody at all, no grudges, nothing."

"I think that is a big strength that I have, and I just let things go easily. It adds much positivity in my life and makes me feel really happy at all times, and when I see myself being happy, I see my loved ones happy around me. Just to see that happiness float around me I want to continue doing what I do," she added.

Avika asserts that being happy is more important than being successful.

"Being happy is way more important than being successful because if you are really happy and you know that, it reflects on your quality of work, then success just follows. That's why I'm a true believer of something like that. So I do stand by it," she added.

Happiness is also related to health and wellness, as she said: "They say that we should do things for ourselves, not just workwise but also healthwise and stay fit. I think happiness is something that you know makes us feel good about ourselves, about our lives. So it is very important to have that mental peace and satisfaction to develop a healthy body."

Talking about the things she enjoys most, she said: "The fact that I'm privileged enough to live a good life when so many people are struggling in their own way makes me grateful. So that is one thing that I really cherish and appreciate about my life. The second thing is the work that I do. I absolutely love my job. I enjoy going to the sets and performing every day."

"The third thing that I really cherish is having the time and being available for my family when they need me. My family is my priority, always. The next would be the happiness I bring into my life by enjoying all the feedback from the audience. The last would be my hobbies. I really enjoy singing, dancing, cooking and travelling. For me, I relate the word happiness with creativity," she concluded.


SOURCE-IANS

 

Avika Gor Ballika Vadhu TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 19:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: High Drama! Vanraj finally ready to make his move and bring Anupama back into his life
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation
MUMBAI : 'Tere Sheher Mein' actress Hiba Nawab, who is currently seen playing the role of Sayuri in the show, 'Woh Toh...
No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena
MUMBAI :On International Day of Happiness (March 20), 'Ballika Vadhu' actress Avika Gor, who is making her Bollywood...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj insults and shames Anupama in front of the Shah family
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry
MUMBAI : Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Dia Mirza recalled their initial years in the industry and how they...
Recent Stories
Dia Mirza
Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sayuri
Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation
Gashmeer
Gashmeer Mahajani, Donal Bisht return in season 2 of 'Tu Zakhm Hai'
'Kumkum Bhagya
Follow the path to fitness that suits you: 'Kumkum Bhagya' star Madhurima Tuli
My family
Rishina Kandhari: 'My family is very supportive, they all like my bikini look'
Zwigato
Man vs. Algorithm: What dark secrets did 'Zwigato' expose to Nandita Das
Adi Irani
Adi Irani: 'Kul Bhushan is very different from what I have played in the past'