No Eid party for Ayub Khan this year

MUMBAI: Actor Ayub Khan says he will not celebrate Eid this year because spiritually one needs to be sensitive towards fellow human beings during a time as testing as the current one.

"It's not only because it is unsafe to have any sort of gatherings, which will be against the order of the day, but also because one has to be sensitive about the suffering that is prevalent everywhere. It stops me from indulging in Eid celebrations. This pandemic leaves me saddened and worried," he said.

"Spiritually, one needs to be sensitive towards fellow human beings. The festival is not so much about celebrating as it is about trying to love humanity," said Ayub.

On the work front, the actor is currently seen on Dangal TV's show "Ranju Ki Betiyaan".

Asked if shooting in the present time is difficult, Ayub replied: "While we are shooting outdoors, it was a little difficult for me to fast in this extreme weather. But I am grateful to work with a fantastic cast that includes my closest friends Deepshikha Nagpal and Reena Kapoor."

SOURCE : IANS