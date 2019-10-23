No elimination this week in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: It looks like the makers of Bigg Boss 13 are in no mood to evict contestants this season.



Last week, when viewers were expecting a double eviction, only one contestant was eliminated. Music composer Abu Malik had to leave the house after Salman introduced an interesting twist.



Now, this time as well, we hear that there will be no elimination.



Yes, the voting lines are closed, and this makes it pretty obvious that none of the contestants will leave the house.



We also hear that the finale has been deferred due to the festival of Diwali. Initially, it was announced that the finale will be held in four weeks, but it will now take place next week.



Moreover, in the finale episode, six new wild-card entries will be introduced and only six of the celebrity contestants who are currently locked in the house will continue in the game.



Interesting!