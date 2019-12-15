No hardcore training, My focus would be only dancing!", says Salman Khan on Dance+5

MUMBAI: Star plus’s one of the most popular dance reality shows, Dance+5 has swayed the hearts of audiences with phenomenal performances showcased by the super talented contestants. As the competition has got tougher and the aspiring dancers are leaving no stone unturned to impress the judges with their mindboggling acts. This week, the viewers will be in for a treat as the superstar of Bollywood Salman Khan along with his co-star Sonakshi Sinha, Sayiee Manjarekar and the director- Prabhu Deva would be gracing the stage of Dance+5 to encourage the contestants and to promote their upcoming movie Dabangg 3.



Not just Salman Khan but Sonakshi, Sayiee and Prabhu Deva were simply blown away by the sheer quality of dancing talent on Dance+5, as the power-packed contestants created some unforgettable moments through their phenomenal acts! One such act spell-bounded the superstar of Bollywood Salman Khan. Right after Dance+5 contestant Jahangir’s performance to Jag Ghoomeya, the Handsome hunk couldn’t stop himself from saying, “You didn’t get any other actors’ like Shahrukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan’s song to perform? And on the other hand, you are performing extraordinarily in front of me that too on my song! Moreover, I feel I have been extremely insulted this time but I will return this favor of insulting me the next time I visit the sets of Dance+5. Remo! Let’s get on with the serious training. No hardcore training from tomorrow. No more weightlifting and gymming. My focus would be only dancing.”



Well! We definitely can't hold our patience to see how serious the superstar of Bollywood Salman Khan takes dancing?



To catch all this Masti, the fascinating moments and the extraordinary performances, stay tuned to Dance+5, this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on Star plus