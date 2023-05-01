No one can escape Pani Puri and Parineetii’s Tanvi Dogra is no exception, see for yourself

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another ‘Behind The Scenes’ update for its viewers. The audience has given Parineetii a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles and it focuses on two best friends Pari and Neeti who end up marrying Rajeev, who is actually ‘Sanju’ for Neeti.

Parineetii is running successfully now and the audience likes the leading trio. The entire team works round the clock to provide the audience with the episodes that they so eagerly await.

However, the episodes aren’t the only thing that out viewers indulge in! They also like to know about what goes on Behind the scenes on the show, and what happens in the lives of their favorite celebs.

We came across a recent post close to Parineetii.

We see that Tanvi Dogra is back for shooting and has shared a secret place where she is currently enjoying Gol-Gappas as she has some time to kill in-between shots!

We know that no one can escape the power that Pani Puri holds!

Meanwhile on Parineetii, We know that Parineet was taken by Rakesh and tries to marry her forcibly.

Pari is very scared and escaped Rakesh and went into the forest somehow. Rajiv found her and tells her that Neeti is scared for her and Pari tells him that she is more worried for him.

On the other hand, Monty can’t find any news on the duo and the family is in distress. Babli is on Monty’s case for information and Rajiv’s family is worrying about his whereabouts.

On the other hand, Pari too looks for a way to save Rajiv and takes help from the police she meets on the road.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates on what goes on BTS on your favorite shows.