No one can Mimic Indian Uncles better than These Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 stars, see for yourself

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another update from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show has recently followed Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram remembers everything now and has reunited with Priya.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quiet with their loved ones.

Now, we came across a video of these stars from BALH 2 and they seem to be following a social media trend as they recreate a reel here.

We can see Nakuul Mehta with his on-screen friends that he also shares a great bond off-camera, Ajay Nagrath and Abhinav Kapoor and the caption is what had us rolling on the floor with laughter!

We know that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has made a place for itself in the hearts of the masses and it would be no surprise that the audience loves the show so much after the actors work so hard to entertain the viewers!

Meanwhile on the show, Priya was in doubt about Ram having retrieved his memories and after he was goaded by Krish, he somehow confessed that he loves Priya and Pihu, revealing that he remembers everything.

Soon, Ram and the entire family go through a confrontation and Vedika, Shubham and Nandini try to justify their past actions. Shubham in a way turns against Nandini and tries to get another chance from Ram, claiming to have changed.

Now, Priya is worried that Ram is panicking quickly and worries over little things. However, she enjoys seeing him banter with Sara and her family members.

