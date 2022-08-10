'No one judges me like I do, I'm my greatest critic,' says Pulkit Bangia

TV actor Pulkit Bangia, who plays Abhishek in 'Sapno Ki Chhalaang', spoke about his character and how relatable he found it. He added that he is his biggest critic and that no one can judge him better than himself.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/23/2023 - 08:00
Pulkit Bangia

MUMBAI: TV actor Pulkit Bangia, who plays Abhishek in 'Sapno Ki Chhalaang', spoke about his character and how relatable he found it. He added that he is his biggest critic and that no one can judge him better than himself.

"My character Abhishek is Radhika's neighbour, who is an entirely opposite personality to her. He's a very chilled out kind of a guy, extremely liberal in his thoughts. He's someone who can calm anyone down with his simplicity and charm. So the contrast between him and Radhika is pretty evident," he said.

Pulkit relates to his character well. "The moment I read the brief, I could see a whole lot of Pulkit in Abhishek. So it was quite easy for me to blend in it too because I resonate with the dialogues so much," he added.

Talking about the preparation work done by him for his role, he shared: "It has been fairly easy for me since the character is very relatable. This show is more in the real zone so I had to work on polishing the natural and realistic acting skills too."

The actor who is known for his roles in 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui', 'Sab Satrangi', and 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan', further said that the title of the show is appropriate as it highlights the dreams and hopes of a small town girl. He shared: "I come from a small town too and my biggest aspiration is to give my parents a life they always dreamt of but couldn't enjoy because of the sacrifices they had to make."

For Pulkit, his sister is his mentor. "Any advice that she has given me has never gone wrong and she thinks far ahead. So I call her the more sensible sibling. And my greatest critic is myself. No one knows me the way I know myself and no one judges me like I do. Not just greatest but also the harshest and I have to be because I know my potential, so it's needed from time to time to deliver the best," he said.

Entertainment industry is evolving and for him, the best thing about being a part of it is that one gets a chance to experiment and explore more than in any other field.

Pulkit said: "I don't think there is any other industry where you wake up every day and you're doing something new, which is also fun and you get so much love for it as well. Getting paid to do what you love is a blessing and I'm grateful everyday to be able to follow my dreams."

Produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herum Khot's Invictus T Mediaworks, 'Sapno Ki Chhalaang' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

Pulkit Bangia Abhishek Sapno Ki Chhalaang Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Sab Satrangi Herum Khot Invictus T Mediaworks Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/23/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Wonderful! Dhara helps in fighting the case; Shweta proved guilty
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Pakhi pours her heart out for Vinayak before exit
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Woah! Sahiba’s confrontation makes Garry restless
MUMBAI:     Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Geeta Kapur to 'IBD3' contestant: You weave the dance with your feet
MUMBAI :Choreographer Geeta Kapur praised the 'India's Best Dancer Season 3' contestant Samarpan Lama from Pune for his...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Salu and Ayush will have no option but to see Lakshmi marrying Vikrant
MUMBAI:Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Kumkum Bhagya: Finally!Prachi and Ranbir come up with a master plan to save Khushi
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Recent Stories
Vivek Agnihotri
Seeing 'The Tashkent Files' made Vardhan Puri want to work with Vivek Agnihotri
Latest Video
Related Stories
You weave the dance with your feet
Geeta Kapur to 'IBD3' contestant: You weave the dance with your feet
Sachin Pilgaonkar, Kapil Sharma
Talking to Sachin Pilgaonkar, Kapil Sharma goes down memory lane
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Wamiqa drew inspiration from Rekha, Priyanka for jazz song in 'Jubilee'
Exclusive! “After Chikoo, of course, I was specifically approached for positive characters”, actress Simran Tomar talks about b
Exclusive! “After Chikoo, of course, I was specifically approached for positive characters”, actress Simran Tomar talks about being a part of Meet, Trying new characters and more
Praneet Bhatt
“I wanted to do something unique yet significant that would also demonstrate the other side of my acting abilities” says, Praneet Bhatt from Star Bharat’s ‘Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se’
Rohit Suchanti
Rohit Suchanti buys new house, turns interior designer for it