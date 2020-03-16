ON NO! Pandya Store Dev aka Akshay Kharodia's father is in ICU requests fans to pray for him

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the characters from the show.

Akshay Kharodia who plays the role of Dev in the show seems to be on quite a roller coaster ride on a personal and professional level. With the good news of welcoming his first child Divya. The actor has shared a picture on Instagram wherein his father is admitted to hospital and he is requesting fans to pray for his speedy recovery. He writes, 'My father is in the ICU. Requesting all of you to please pray for my father's speedy recovery.' Take a look at this picture

Even though it is we can hardly see the face of his father in the snap, the condition is very serious and definitely, fans are there for him in this hard time. We wish the same for his father and hope he recovers as quickly as possible.

Over the years Akshay Kharodia has impressed audiences with his performances Hollywood film Tomorrow You Will be Dead by Michael Steine starring Morgane Ferru and Sven Schelker in the lead roles. Akshay was also seen playing the supporting lead in the Bollywood film Kandy Twist. Moreover, he has been featured in print and commercial advertisements for renowned brands.

