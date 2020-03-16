No social distancing for Rashami Desai; actress performs at live event

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai rose to fame after her show Uttaran. Her fan following grew considerable after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Moreover, Rashami has been roped in for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4, where she plays the role of Shalaka.

Amidst the Coronavirus scare, many Bollywood and television celebrities are being very cautious. They are spreading concerned messages and asking people to take preventive measures.

Rashami was also one of them. She posted a few stories over the weekend where she was seen wearing a mask as she travelled to Goa. However, in a recent video doing the rounds online, Rashami is seen performing at an event in front of a live gathering. Not very wise, don't you think?

Have a look.

