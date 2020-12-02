Nobody has seen a rustic form of James Bond and I would like to play a character like that: Tarun Khanna

MUMBAI: Tarun Khanna is a multi-faceted actor.

He has done an array of television shows which have been quite unique however, more recently, he has enacted the character of Lord Shiva in different shows. Clearly, he aces the mythological space well. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Tarun spoke about his character portrayal and journey playing the part of Shiva and what kind of roles he actually wants to do.

Tarun shared, “It feels heavenly playing the part and I feel blessed. It is a unique experience. Initially, I used to feel overwhelmed and I did not know how to talk in the lingo so that was the biggest challenge. But this is the last time I am going to play Shiva. I have lived the character so many times and I feel it is time to move out and try something different after playing Lord Shiva this time. I want to play a character like James Bond. Nobody has seen a rustic form of James Bond and I would like to play a character like that.

My personality is linked more to fitness and I have brand collaborations from these ends so I think an action-driven role would really suit my personality.”

Well said Tarun! (Also Read: This is what Tarun thinks about mythological shows!)