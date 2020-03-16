Nok-Jhok! Look at how Niyati Fatnani ignores Shardul Pandit on the sets of Channa Mereya

MUMBAI: Actress Niyati Fatnani started her journey by debuting in the TV show D4 - Get Up And Dance. She played the character of Niharika Sinha. Later on, she played lead character in many popular shows like Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhage and Nazar. The actor is quite active on social media. She keeps fans entertained by grooving on trending songs and posting fashion related content. Fans just love her for her bubbly and pleasing personality.

Currently she is playing the role of Ginni in Channa Mereya opposite the handsome hunk Karan Wahi who plays the role of Aditya. The serial is filled with a lot of tashan between the two but other than that you can also see a great bond of friendship between Aditya and Harman, played by Shardul Pandit.

Also read -Hot or Not! Twinkle Vasisht rejuvenates saree looks that are too hot to handle

Niyati’s fans always keep an eye on her instagram as she is someone who does not shy away from being playful on the sets with the cast members. Recently, Shardul Pandit and Niyati Fatnani posted a really fun reel showing their love for 90s trend on the social media platform.

The fans love the reel as they get to see the nok-jhok between Shardul and Niyati. Here we show you the post and you tell us your opinion about it in the comments section. Check out the reel below:

Also read - BLAZING HOT! Niyati Fatnani dons ethnic and western styles like a pro

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.