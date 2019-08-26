Noor and Azaan's 'bloody' mehendi to bring Azaan and Shaira closer in Bahu Begum

MUMBAI: Colors' most popular TV serial Bahu Begum is seeing an intense marriage drama in the ongoing storyline.



Noor has forced Azaan to divorce Shaira and marry her.



However, Azaan plays a smart game and puts a condition before Noor that Shaira will perform all the wedding rituals of Noor's and his marriage.



Noor agrees to his condition.



In the upcoming episode, Shaira performs the mehendi ritual by applying mehendi on Azaan's hand to write Noor's name.



Shaira is shocked to see blood on Azaan's hand.



Someone has mixed blood in the mehendi that is to be applied on Noor and Azaan's hands.



Noor is furious about the bad omen in her mehendi ritual, while Azaan holds Shaira's hand, instigating Noor.



Let's see how Azaan ruins Noor's marriage game plan.