MUMBAI: Gear up for intense drama in Colors' Bahu Begum.



As seen, Noor will file a complaint for Razia to get arrested. However, Shaira makes a smart move and exposes Noor's reality. In fact, she will even go on to say that she forced Azaan to marry Noor because she was blackmailed by her.



Noor's plans will therefore fail, and how she gets back at Shaira will be an interesting watch!