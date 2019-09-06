News

Noor irked as Azaan wants to see Shayra's face in the morning in Bahu Begum

06 Sep 2019 11:01 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' Bahu Begum will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Azaan gets married to Noor without divorcing Shayra

Azaan only loves Shayra and can never fall in love with Noor.

Azaan tries to make Noor understand but fails.

Noor is hell bent to win Azaan and his love by hook or by crook.

Meanwhile, Razia is very upset about Azaan's marriages as she does not want history to be repeated.

But Azaan was left with no other choice.

Now Azaan gives the rights of a wife only to Shayra and wants to see her face after he wakes up in the morning.

Noor gets irked with this.

It will be interesting to see what she does next.

Tags > Bahu Begum, Zee TV, Yasmeen, azaan, Noor, Shaira, tv serial, Spoiler Alert, married,

past seven days