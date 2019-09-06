Noor irked as Azaan wants to see Shayra's face in the morning in Bahu Begum

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors show Bahu Begum will showcase interesting twist and turn.

It was earlier seen that Azaan gets married to Noor without divorcing Shayra.

Azaan only loves Shayra and can never fall in love with Noor.

Azaan tries to make Noor understand but fails.

Noor is hell-bent to win Azaan and his love by hook or by crook.

On the other side, Razia is much upset with Azaan’s two marriages as she does not want history to get repeated.

But Azaan was left with no other choice.

Now Azaan gives wife rights only to Shayra and wants to see her face after he wakes up in the morning.

Noor gets irked with this Azaan and Shayra never ending love.