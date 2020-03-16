NOSTALGIA ALERT! The original team of Kasauti Zindagi Kay starring Shweta Tiwari gets a special reunion; Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Ekta Kapoor’s 2001 drama show ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ was one of the most loved serials of its time. It starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan as star-crossed lovers Prerna and Anurag as well as a couple of villains like Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika, Ronit Roy as Rishabh Bajaj.

Apart from the leads, there was a grand ensemble for the show, recently, Tassnim Sheikh took to her Instagram to take her fans on the nostalgic ride of Kasauti Zindagi Kay, reliving those memories, Nivedita Basu, revealed that it was a long reunion, catching up on old days with her Kasauti Fam. Check out the post:

Well, currently we are seeing them all in different projects, Tassnim with Anupamaa, Manav with Kaamna, and Shweta is all set to come with Showstopper on her web front while she was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

The first instalment of KZK was such a massive hit that the story had to be told again with the second season, both seasons did bring chart bursting TRP ratings, be it Cezzaneand Shweta or Erica and Parth as Anurag and Prerna, both duos exuded fireworks with their chemistry on screen. The show gave the audience one of the most badass villains of all time Komolika, Urvashi nailed it so good that it did become an iconic character. In the second season, Hina Khan stole hearts as Komo and later Aamna Sharif did do justice to the iconic role for sure.

