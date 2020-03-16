NOSTALGIA ALERT! The original team of Kasauti Zindagi Kay starring Shweta Tiwari gets a special reunion; Deets Inside

Apart from the leads, there was a grand ensemble for the show, recently, Tassnim Sheikh took to her Instagram to take her fans on the nostalgic ride of Kasauti Zindagi Kay, reliving those memories
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 17:58
NOSTALGIA ALERT! The original team of Kasauti Zindagi Kay starring Shweta Tiwari gets a special reunion; Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Also read:Unbelievable! THIS was the real-life chemistry between Anurag Basu and Prerna of ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’, Read to know more

Ekta Kapoor’s 2001 drama show ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ was one of the most loved serials of its time. It starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan as star-crossed lovers Prerna and Anurag as well as a couple of villains like Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika, Ronit Roy as Rishabh Bajaj.

Apart from the leads, there was a grand ensemble for the show, recently, Tassnim Sheikh took to her Instagram to take her fans on the nostalgic ride of Kasauti Zindagi Kay, reliving those memories, Nivedita Basu, revealed that it was a long reunion, catching up on old days with her Kasauti Fam. Check out the post: 

Well, currently we are seeing them all in different projects, Tassnim with Anupamaa, Manav with Kaamna, and Shweta is all set to come with Showstopper on her web front while she was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. 

The first instalment of KZK was such a massive hit that the story had to be told again with the second season, both seasons did bring chart bursting TRP ratings, be it Cezzaneand Shweta or Erica and Parth as Anurag and Prerna, both duos exuded fireworks with their chemistry on screen. The show gave the audience one of the most badass villains of all time Komolika, Urvashi nailed it so good that it did become an iconic character. In the second season, Hina Khan stole hearts as Komo and later Aamna Sharif did do justice to the iconic role for sure. 

Also read:EXCLUSIVE! Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 Fame Aashish Bharadwaj ROPED in Dome of Entertainment's next on Zee TV

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Shweta Tiwari Cezanne Khan Ronit Roy Urvashi Dholakia ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay Ekta Kapoor Tassnim Sheikh Manav Gohil Gauri Pradhan StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 17:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
NEW TWIST: Kinjal sends a SECRET TEXT amid Anupamaa’s wedding function!
MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate...
Interesting: Shubham befriends Akki to control Priya in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2!
MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception....
High Drama: Sudha INSTIGATES Armaan against Diya in Star Plus’ Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar!
MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ started with an amazing storyline. It is getting more...
Tit-for-Tat! Netizens troll KRK for addressing Anushka Sharm as unlucky for Virat Kohli
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma has been criticised before for Virat Kohli's bad performance on the cricket field and for it to...
HIGH DRAMA: Rudra and Preesha plan to throw Dev’s body in a LAKE; Revati sees them as the PRIME SUSPECT in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein!
MUMBAI: It is one of the most loved shows on television starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi. The storyline has...
Oh No: Mahendra LASHES OUT at Priya; gets into a SCUFFLE with Ram in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2!
MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception....
Recent Stories
Tit-for-Tat! Netizens troll KRK for addressing Anushka Sharm as unlucky for Virat Kohli
Tit-for-Tat! Netizens troll KRK for addressing Anushka Sharm as unlucky for Virat Kohli
Latest Video