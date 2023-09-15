Nostalgia hits Karanvir Bohra as he starts shooting for Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu on Star Bharat

Karanvir

MUMBAI:  Star Bharat is gearing up to mesmerise audiences with the highly-anticipated new season of ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu,’ promising a riveting blend of drama, emotion, and stellar performances. While the entire cast delivered exceptional portrayals, it was, Karanvir Bohra, who left an indelible mark. In his role as the domineering husband ‘Viraj,’ Bohra's performance was nothing short of extraordinary. Viewers lauded his ability to evoke a spectrum of emotions and portray the complexities of his character convincingly. With Karanvir Bohra's standout acting, Saubhagyavati Bhava’s new season is set to be a captivating television experience that viewers, promising them a captivating and evolving portrayal of Viraj Dobriyal in this highly awaited second season. Return of 'Saubhagyavati Bhava' represents a fascinating blend of nostalgia and anticipation. It's a journey that will allow the audience to revisit their nostalgia while embracing the creative possibilities of the future in this new season.

As the show comes back with the new season fans are even more pleased to see their favourite actor Karanvir  back on screen as Viraj as they impatiently await the start of the show. Expressing his excitement Karanvir Bohra says, "It's a brilliant nostalgic feeling as I am shooting for 'Saubhagyavati Bhava's new season. We recorded the first season over ten years ago, and although I am feeling nostalgic, I am thoroughly excited for the show since there will be many intriguing changes. You may get to see a more matured Viraj Dobriyal since, as you are aware, I, Karanvir, have also matured tremendously since the first season.”

In the upcoming drama series, ‘Amandeep Sidhu’ has secured the lead role, captivating audiences with her talent and charisma. Adding to the excitement, she will share the screen with the well-known television star ‘Dheeraj Dhoopar’, promising a dynamic on-screen chemistry that's bound to elevate the show's appeal and anticipation. Get ready to immerse yourselves in the world of 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu', a show that promises to make an indelible mark on viewers' minds. 

The journey begins on September 26th every Monday to Saturday, exclusively on Star Bharat.

