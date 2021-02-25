Nostalgic moment for team Anupamaa; Rupali Ganguly dedicates a special post 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update of your favourite TV show Anupamaa.

Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has become the talk of the town ever since it has hit the small screens.

The show which is bankrolled by ace TV show producer Rajan Shahi is topping the TRP charts ever since the beginning.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Vanraj to face MAJOR DISAPPOINTMENT

Renowned TV actress Rupali Ganguly made a smashing comeback on the small screens with the show Anupamaa and proved that her comeback was worth.

Rupali has never left a chance to thank Rajan Shahi, the fans and the cast and crew for making the show a huge hit. After all. team efforts matters a lot which is why Anupamaa is a huge success.

And now, Rupali has shared a post where she recollects the day when they started shooting for Anupamaa.

The actress shared a picture which had a few co-stars and crew of the show.

The makers kick-started the shooting on 25th February last year and it has already been one year to this.

Take a look:

The actress thanked Rajan Shahi and Star Plus for bringing Anupamaa into her life and giving her this adorably mad and addictive Shah family.

Well, we are sure everyone would be reminiscing the old days when they started shooting.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Anupamaa-Vanraj's blossoming friendship