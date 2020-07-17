Not Aditya Narayan, there is another MAN who is missing Neha Kakkar terribly from Indian Idol 10!

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one singer who has stood out of the crowd. She is multifaceted and is not only a good singer but also engages with her fans on social media. Moreover, she has an impeccable sense of style and there are more than a million reasons why one would not fall in love and admire her personality. She has made the youth dance to her melodious tunes.

The ace singer has come a long way in her career.

In the initial days of becoming a star that she is today, Miss Kakkar had participated in Indian Idol 2 but was eliminated quite early from the show. Years after Neha rose to fame, she judged two seasons of Indian Idol - season 10 and 11. Fans simply loved Neha as the judge and all the humour she brought to the show. We already have seen a lot of moments wof her with the host of the show,Aditya Narayan. Their chemistry hit off so well, that the audience want them to get hitched.

ALSO READ: Meet the special person in Neha Kakkar's life

Neha and Aditya's cute banters were amazing.

We all know Sunny Hindustani won the 10th season of Indian Idol and garnered a huge fan following. Ever since then, Neha maintains a good rapport with all the contestants of Indian Idol.

And now, it seems Sunny is missing his favourite judge Neha and all the good moments they spent on the sets of Indian Idol 10. The singer posted a cute video where he and Neha are having a gala time on the set of the show.

Take a look at the video:

Neha replied to Sunny and wrote that she misses him too.

Well, we are hoping to see Neha and Sunny's reunion soon!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: This is how Aditya Narayan convinced Neha Kakkar for marriage