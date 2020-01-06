Not all you see in Bigg Boss is true; Here’s why!

MUMBAI: Colors’ Bigg Boss has always been a controversial reality show and it is because of this factor that the show has garnered millions of fans. After all, who does not like listening to freshly baked gossip and witness the chaos without actually being a part of it!

We are in the thirteenth season and the show has broken all the records of the previous seasons by owning the title of becoming the most viewed season of all times. This season quite takes us back to the range of brawls the fourth season aired.

However, it is in this season that we come across people making Bigg Boss a part of their daily lives such that they feel personally connected with the contestants. Every day we see some or the other hashtags related to Bigg Boss being trended massively on Twitter. Along with fans, even celebrities can’t stop but support their favourites.

While the making of a particular project is always a team effort, there is a particular department of the team we must applaud for their fabulous body of work so far.

Any guesses who we are talking about? Well, it's none other than the editing team!

The editing team is not only responsible for accumulating all what transpires in 24 hours and packaging it in an hour of an episode but also working on the promos which garners more traction. The promos which are being shot out are so engaging that it would make even a non Bigg Boss watcher stop, gaze at it and leave you thinking about it for minutes to say the least.

And why do we give them this credit if it is the contestants who have actually snapped at each other so aggressively? Well, that is because most of the times the promos are ambiguous. Well, to our understanding, we feel that in the end, for the show which carries controversy as its theme, the primary factor is sensationalism!

After all you are not only watching the show to see your favorite contestant but also to know the real person behind the actor!

And the editing for team of Bigg Boss is pulling this off successfully and how!

Well, we don’t know who will take away the trophy home, but we can surely vouch that editing team is the champion of this season. They truly required pat on their back.

What say?