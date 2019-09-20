'Not comfortable doing intimate scenes': Priyamani

MUMBAI: The National award-winning actress Priyamani, who stars in the web series "The Family Man" alongside Manoj Bajpayee, says, without degrading what other actors may feel about the issue, she avoids intimate scenes because such content is not suitable for a family audience.



"I do not want to associate myself with sexual content on the webspace. Honestly, I understand that as an actor I should be comfortable with playing different characters. I am also not degrading those actors who are part of stories that require intimate scenes, but as an actress, I wouldn't be doing any scene that requires smooching and making out. I am not comfortable," Priyamani told IANS.



The new web series, streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, tells the story of a middle-aged, middle-class commoner who is on a mission to achieve something extraordinary in order to protect the country.



Priyamani plays his wife.



Sharing the insight of her character in the show, the celebrated south Indian actress said: "My character Suchitra is a housewife who is constantly balancing everything in her life including her family. I think women have the natural ability to do multi-tasking."



"So when her husband is not there, she becomes the father of the children and spends quality time with them. She is the boss of the house but at the same time she has the desire to explore new opportunity as a professional," she said.



"As a wife, since she does not know what her husband really does, and living under the impression that he is a government officer who does a desk job, she misunderstood her husband. in the course of the narrative, however, she discovers more, about her husband," she added.



Starting her a career in 2003 with the Tamil film "Ullam", Priyamani has acted in films like "Paruthiveeran", "Thirakkatha", "Mana Oori", and "Ramayanam" among others.



While the actress is interested in exploring more opportunities in Hindi cinema, she hopes the show will help her get a lot of film offers, but she mentioned that she would not be able to wear the bikini, like many other mainstream Bollywood heroines.



"When I wore the swimsuit for the first time in one of my earlier films, I received flak from people who asked me why I was doing so, and if I was trying to build a ‘glamourous' image. In south India, the audience is more traditional than the Bollywood cinegoers. Having said that I applaud those girls who have the confidence to flaunt their skin very gracefully on-screen. It is just that I am not comfortable with that idea," said Priyamani.



The show "The Family Man" is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The show also features Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Gul Panag, Dalip Tahil among others.



IANS