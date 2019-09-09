News

Not coming up with Ishqbaaaz 2; Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala won't take a leap for now: Gul Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019 11:55 AM

MUMBAI: Gul Khan of 4 Lions Films has her hands full.

The boss lady has delivered a few cult shows, which are remembered even today, years after they ended.

One can find romance, drama, family values, crackling chemistry, out-of-the-box concepts, and a lot more in Gul's shows.

She has helmed immensely popular shows like Arjun, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, and more.

The lady is quite popular among fans and gets many messages from them wanting to know more about her projects.

Off-late, there have been many rumours doing the rounds about Arjun 2, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon season 4 , Qubool Hai season 2, Ishqbaaaz 2, and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala taking a leap.

Gul clarified all of these through a social media post.

She wrote, 'As of now, we are not working on Arjun 2, IPK 4, Qubool Hai 2, Tanhaiyaan 2, IB 2. Kulfi leap is not happening for now! And currently we are not repeating any of our lead actors! Future what will happen, only God is aware, not me.'

See the post.



Well, it seems like Gul has put a full stop to all the speculations and rumours with this!

Stay tuned for more updates!
Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
