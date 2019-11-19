Not Dilnaaz but Kishwer finalized to replace Tanaaz in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported about actress Dilnaaz Irani replacing Tanaaz Irani in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

However, as per the latest update, we hear that the makers have locked popular TV actress Kishwer Merchantt as Tanaaz’s replacement.

Our sources inform us that due to some reasons, things didn't work out with Dilnaaz and that Kishwer will play the role of Nishi Sippy.

When we contacted Kishwer she confirmed playing Nishi's role.

The actress has been a part of the television industry for many years now and is still recalled for her roles in shows like Hip Hip Hurray, C.I.D, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan.

Good luck Kishwer!