News

Not Dilnaaz but Kishwer finalized to replace Tanaaz in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
19 Nov 2019 07:55 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported about actress Dilnaaz Irani replacing Tanaaz Irani in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

However, as per the latest update, we hear that the makers have locked popular TV actress Kishwer Merchantt as Tanaaz’s replacement.

Our sources inform us that due to some reasons, things didn't work out with Dilnaaz and that Kishwer will play the role of Nishi Sippy.

When we contacted Kishwer she confirmed playing Nishi's role.

The actress has been a part of the television industry for many years now and is still recalled for her roles in shows like Hip Hip Hurray, C.I.D, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan.

Good luck Kishwer! 

Tags > Dilnaaz Irani, Tanaaz Irani, Star Plus, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Aalesha
Aalesha
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Naura
Naura
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil

past seven days