Not interested in achieving something that is not rightfully mine, says Mahira Sharma

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill displayed a sweet bond of friendship in the show. However, this bond was ruined when Shehnaaz was blamed for being jealous of Mahira. Shehnaaz created havoc in the house and even disrespected host Salman Khan over the word 'jealous'. Now that the show is over, Mahira and Shehnaaz have gone their respective ways. However, this word still seems to haunt Mahira.

When quizzed about the same in her live chat with fans, stated that she is not jealous of Shehnaaz and that she gets whatever she wants. She also further stated that she is not interested in achieving something that is not rightfully hers. The actress also revealed that she hasn't watched Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's recently song Bhula Dunga or Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's song Kalla Sohna Nai.

Meanwhile, Mahira herself recently featured in a music video with her Bigg Boss 13 buddy Paras Chhabra. The song was titled Baarish.

