“Not a lot of people know, but I am very fond of Iftaaris,” reveals Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya has been an audience favourite with its intriguing plot and the authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), Pragya (Sriti Jha), Rhea (Pooja Banerjee), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar). While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, all the actors have been trying to spread positivity and help people as much as possible. In fact, Pooja Banerjee has been regularly posting motivational posts and amplifying messages of people in need. While she is trying her best to lighten up the gloomy environment and spread happiness, the actress who loves to celebrate the festival of Eid in her own special way every year, plans to currently restrict any form of celebration of this festival owing to the raging scenario of the pandemic.

As Pooja Banerjee who plays the role of Rhea in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya revealed, “Eid is really special for me and I have so many memories of celebrating the festival with my friends, family and unit members. However, considering the current scenario of the whole country, I am in no mood for any celebrations. Instead, I will pray on this Eid for the pandemic to end soon and for everyone's suffering to come to a close. All of us have been through a lot and on this Eid, me as well as the Kumkum Bhagya team is sending a lot of love, positivity and hope to one and all. Here's wishing everyone Eid Mubarak, please stay indoors and stay safe."

While Pooja might not be celebrating Eid this year, she does have many memories of the festival that she wants to share with all of us. The actress mentions to us about how she has been hosting celebrations for her unit on every Eid and little did anyone know that she is very fond about Iftaari! As the Kumkum Bhagya actress revealed, “Not a lot of people know, but I am very fond of Iftaaris. Though I don't fast, I used to do Iftaari with everyone on set or at home on a regular basis. In fact, I would leave the scene midway and join everyone who would open their fasts in the evening. My whole unit knew this, and they used to wait for me at times as well. I also used to organise at least one celebration for my whole unit during the holy month of Ramadan as it really makes me feel involved. Celebrating the festival with everyone, having a good chat with one another while feasting on some yummy food is really fulfilling. Not many people know, but my mother also observes the 26th Roza every year, so I used to help her open her fast too. I love attending Iftaari parties organised by my friends as well. However, considering that the pandemic is going on, this year I am not keen on celebrating or having a party. We haven't done Iftaaris too during the shoot of Kumkum Bhagya as we cannot sit together due to the restrictions and guidelines, but I understand it is the need of the hour. Hopefully the pandemic ends soon and we all can enjoy each and every festivity together.”

In the meantime, here’s wishing everyone health, wealth and happiness this Eid.

Also, to watch Pooja as Rhea, tune in to Kumkum Bhagya, every Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV