NOT Mishti! The audience LOVES Abeer’s CHEMISTRY with...

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television.

While Yeh RIshta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a massive hit and people are in awe of the lead pair of Kartik and Naira, Abeer and Mishti are also much admired for their chemistry is very cute. However, looks like the audience has found another attractive chemistry in the making.

We are talking about Shaheer Sheikh and Mohit Sharma who play the role of Abeer and Jugnu respectively. Fans, on social media, are comparing their bond to that of Lord Ram and Hanuman. While a particular fanpage shared the same, it was Shaheer who reshared the same and looks like he is quite happy with the tag.

Take a look:

