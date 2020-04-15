Not Parth Samthaan but THIS actor was the FIRST choice as Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan

MUMBAI: As the buzz of MTV Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan re-running is doing the rounds, TellyChakkar.com connected with the heart and soul of the show Vikas Gupta to know more about the nitty gritty of the show.

We already reported about Parth being shortlisted for another show while channel wanted Krissan Barretto to play the character Nandani. Vikas, however, made Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan come on board as Nandani and Manik.

Furthermore, in a candid chat with TellyChakkar.com, Vikas Gupta revealed that earlier Utkarsh Gupta was supposed to play Manik. Vikas said, “We initially zeroed upon Utkarsh as Manik. However, later we realised that he would fit the bill as Dhruv in the show and hence the shuffle happened”.

Vikas also added, “I had pitched this show to almost every channel and no-one trusted the show. When I became the head of MTV’s programming team, I brought the show on the channel as I had full faith in it”.

The show had Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, Krissan Barretto, Charlie Chauhan, Vibha Anand, Utkarsh Gupta and Ayaz Ahmed in prominent roles.