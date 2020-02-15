Not Piyush Sharma or Ankush Rampal, Aahna Sharma is dating HIM

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was high on entertainment, interesting twists, drama, fights and of course love.

Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the title of the winners of show against Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

One of the most popular contestants of MTV Splitsvilla X2 has been Aahna Sharma. The gorgeous model turned actor had an amazing journey on the show.

She tried her connection with Ashish Bhatia and Ankush Rampal, however, the diva fell for Piyush Sharma and openly claimed that she has feelings for him. Well, later Piyush’s first connection Arshiya Arshi re-entered the show as a wildcard and thus Aahna and Piyush couldn’t continue with their relationship.

But, now it seems Aahna has found someone special in her life. Aahna is dating model Pranav Kumar since quite sometime now. The couple is painting the town red with their chemistry and great looks.

Have a look at the happy couple:

Well, we’re super happy that Aahna finally got the love of her life.

