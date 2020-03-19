Not Rashami Desai but Mahira Sharma was the first choice to play Shalaka in Naagin 4

MUMBAI: Naagin 4 has a huge popularity. The supernatural thriller has been entertaining viewers with its gripping narrative.

The show recently saw the entry of Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai. The makers have roped in her to play the role of Shalaka, who is Vishakha's (Anita Hasanandani) daughter and Dev’s (Vijyendra Kumeria) wife. But reportedly Rashami Desai was not the first choice for the role.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Mahira Sharma was first approached to play the character. A source close to Mahira, told the portal, "Mahira who was also part of Naagin 3 was offered to do a comeback in this season with this new character. However, she said no to it as the actress is in no mood to take up any daily soaps and want to focus more on music videos and films. Post which, the offer went to Rashami Desai and she said yes for it."