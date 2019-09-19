NOT Shaira–Azaan–Noor but Anurag–Prerna–Bajaj is the MOST adored LOVE TRIANGLE!

MUMBAI: Love triangles have always piqued the interest of the audience. While there is much melodrama in each show, one track that is often used is a man and a woman in love having to deal with a third person because of whom the relationship goes sour.



Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one such show that narrates the epic love story of Prerna and Anurag. The two are head over heels in love with each other, but their relationship faced a sea of problems in the form of Komolika before and Mr. Rishab Bajaj now. Similarly, the love triangle between Shaira, Azaan, and Noor in Bahu Begum is also much loved. While Shaira and Azaan love each other, Noor has started interfering in their relationship a little too much.



We thus announced an audience poll to know which love triangle viewers love the most.



While Anurag, Prerna, and Bajaj’s love story received 53 percent votes, Noor, Azaan, and Shaira in Bahu Begum were close at their heels at 47 percent.



What is your say on the results?