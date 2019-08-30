Not Sonakshi but Ramya to get MARRIED to Rohit in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum?

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will soon witness high-voltage drama in the upcoming track.



As reported, Suman questions Sonakshi about her relationship with Rohit. In the celebration, Veena decides to announce Rohit and Sonakshi’s marriage but Suman refuses the proposal. Also, Rohit has spoken to Sonakshi about Rhyma and how he feels guilty about the past.



Rohit requests Sonakshi to convince his family to accept Ramya. Sonakshi is heartbroken as she has feelings for Rohit. But she still decides to speak to Veena and sacrifice her love.



