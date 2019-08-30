Not Sonakshi but Ramya to get MARRIED to Rohit in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum?

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will soon witness
As reported, Suman questions Sonakshi about her relationship with Rohit. In the celebration, Veena decides to announce Rohit and Sonakshi’s marriage but Suman refuses the proposal. Also, Rohit has spoken to Sonakshi about
Rohit requests Sonakshi to convince his family to accept Ramya. Sonakshi is heartbroken as she has feelings for Rohit. But she still decides to speak to Veena and sacrifice her love.
