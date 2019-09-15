News

Not Yug but Ishita to get shot in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

15 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Yug goes to meet the doctor's wife to explain his innocence to her.

But the lady refuses to believe Yug.

Meanwhile, Arijit’s man is ready to shoot Yug.

The entire Bhalla family has followed Yug to protect him.

Suddenly, Ishita witnesses a man aiming a gun at Yug to shoot him. She rushes to his rescue.

Ishita pushes Yug and takes the bullet instead.

The Bhallas then rush her to the hospital.

It will be interesting to see whether Ishita survives this deadly attack.

