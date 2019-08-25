From novels to personal screen – these book adaptations on Hotstar Premium are a must watch!

While some people find joy in turning pages and letting imagination take over, others simply prefer enjoying the celluloid version of the same story. As the constants debate of ‘which is better’ continues, here’s a look at some TV shows based on books that you can enjoy right away on Hotstar Premium.

SHOWS:

Killing Eve

Based on a series of novellas by British author Luke Jennings entitled Codename Villanelle, the globally acclaimed spy-thriller series ‘Killing Eve’ is the story Eve and Villanelle who are bound by a mutual obsession that is as fascinating as it is psychotic. Featuring Sandra Oh and Jodie Corner as the leads, other cast members include Fiona Shaw, David Haig, Kim Bodnia, Darren Boyd and Sean Delaney.

Big Little Lies

Based on author Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name, Big Little Lies tells the tale of three mothers whose seemingly perfect lives unravel to the point of murder. Featuring a renowned star cast - Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz in pivotal roles, the second season of the show dropped last month with Meryl Streep and Poorna Jagannathan joining the cast.

Sharp Objects

With a total of eight Emmy award nominations, the psychological thriller mini-series is based on author Gillian Flynn's debut novel ‘Sharp Objects’. After treating her mental illness, crime reporter Camille Preaker returns to her hometown to solve the murder of two young girls. The show features Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson in lead roles.

Game of Thrones

A show that needs no introduction, Game of Thrones is based on the hugely popular book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Game of Thrones depicts nine noble families wage war against each other to gain control over the mythical land of Westeros. Meanwhile, a force is rising after millenniums and threatens the existence of living men.

The Loudest Voice

Based on a book by Gabriel Sherman, ‘The Loudest Voice’ is a seven-part limited series that brings forth events around the life of Roger Ailes, the former CEO of Fox News. Focusing primarily on the past decade, the series touches on defining moments in Ailes' life, including his experiences with world leaders that gave birth to his political career; and the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his reign to an end.