“Now I am confident in my understanding of the character and feel comfortable taking creative liberties”, - says Ishaan Dhawan from Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara

MUMBAI: Becoming a household name with Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, Ishaan Dhawan (who plays the character of Dhruv) has been winning the hearts of viewers. The show has caught the audiences’ attention with its engaging storyline, gripping background score, and cute nok-jhoks between Dhruv and Tara. With Dhruv finally falling in love with Tara, the audience is sure to expect the unexpected with the new loverboy in town!

In a candid chat, Ishaan Dhawan reveals he has immersed himself in his character and now takes creative risks while portraying it on-screen.

Ishaan Dhawan, who plays the character of Dhruv in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara, said. “I have been a director's kid, and have realised the significance of carefully following the director's instructions and thoroughly comprehending my character. Having played the role of Dhruv for more than two months, now I am confident in my understanding of the character and feel comfortable taking creative liberties to infuse the role with my personal style.”

He further adds, “As an artist, I believe that when it comes to portraying a complex and multi-faceted character, it requires the actor to deeply understand the character's psyche, his motives, and convincingly convey the emotions. The opportunity to play the character of Dhruv in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare is a wonderful chance for me to showcase my performance as an actor. This character is unlike any I have played, which I welcomed as a challenging opportunity.”

