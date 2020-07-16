Now, Pavitra Rishta Fund for mental health awareness

MUMBAI: A month after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, producer Ekta Kapoor has joined hands with Tarun Katial to launch the Pavitra Rishta Fund to spread mental health awareness among people.

"The times have drastically shifted from what it was 10 years ago, as there is a lot more pressure today. With the pandemic around, especially with all of us being confined to our homes, people are facing a lot more stress and anxiety. Stress levels due to work, friction at home, loss of jobs etc, have contributed to the ongoing issues of deteriorating mental health conditions in many. It is my privilege to be a part of the Pavitra Rishta Fund, and I will always be happy to be a part of such initiatives in the future as well," Ekta said.

"Pavitra Rishta" was the Ekta Kapoor show that made Sushant a household name, in his role of Manav Deshmukh.

"Our endeavour is to create awareness and be able to help as many individuals as we can, who are suffering from this issue," said Tarun Katial, CEO, Zee5 India.

