Now a web series on the bad side of Live-in- Relationship

MUMBAI: Versatile actor Shashi Prakash Chopra who was recently seen in a super hero web show titled 'Suitboy' has announced his next project which will be based on the bad side of Live-in-relationships in our country.



"The central idea behind this web series is to make people aware of the other side of this kind of arrangements. The concept of live-in-relationship are not apart of our culture and that's for a reason...we hope we can make this possible." said co-producer Shashi Prakash Chopra.



When asked Director Saurabh Verma about his views he said "Now days live in relationship is common and now legal in India. When Krishna came up with idea of telling pros and cons of live-in relationships and the way laws are made for the protection of its working.I got a vibe to showcase the story with my direction. And I already worked with Shashi Ji and Krishna in all of their projects so they gave the chance to direct this project which I'm thankful to them."



This 6 episodic web series is directed by Saurabh Verma, under the banner of KLC Productions and Chopra Film Studios which is written by Darpan Goyal & Jaymin Patel and stars actors like Keshav Sadhna, Pallavy Sapra, Mushtaq Khan, Manoj Bakshi, Shashi Prakash Chopra and Yudhvir Dahiya.



The web series which will be released soon. The web series is produced by Krishna Lal Chandani and co-produced by Shashi Prakash Chopra and Nitin Nimani.