Nupur Alankar starts living separately from her husband due to PMC fiasco

MUMBAI: Nupur Alankar is a well-known television actress. She has been part of many daily serials.

The actress is presently going through a difficult time because of the PMC fiasco, which broke out few months back and put chains on the bank when it came to cash transaction. The actress has started living separately from her husband. According to the media reports, Nupur and her husband Alankar stay in Goregaon East, near Film City. Her in-laws are in Oshiwara, staying adjacent to their other son. Now, Nupur's mother and Alankar's father have been keeping extremely unwell.

So, the couple has put out Alankar's dad's flat on rent and Alankar's parents have shifted to his brother's place, while Nupur has moved on to stay with her mother. Why can't the brother look after the dad? Why is it necessary for Alankar to shift to Oshiwara? Says Nupur, "Well, my devar and bhabhi are both working. So, they need help."

The reason of this issue is that Nupur and Alankar cannot withdraw any money from the PMC Bank in which they had deposited most of their savings. "And mind you, I have even virtually stopped working; I am not accepting roles for a while. Our priority is our parents. My father-in-law's flat which we have rented out has become our only source of income- uspar hi sab depend karta hai, hamara rahan-sahan and even our parents' medicines."

